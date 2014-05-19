GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares trod water on Monday as investors looked to
test a theory that the world's major central banks will continue
to keep monetary policy easy and in some cases loosen further.
* The euro got off to a relatively steady start on Monday
after two punishing weeks as investors waited for fresh data
before deciding on whether bears still hold the upper hand.
* Brent crude oil rose on Friday to end nearly 2 percent
higher on the week, boosted by concerns over output in Libya,
where recently opened fields were closed again and clashes
erupted in the east.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after unexpectedly
better housing data pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy,
pulling benchmark 10-year yields up from six-month lows.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,121.74 (up 0.9 pct)
* NSE index 7,203 (up 1.12 pct)
* Rupee 58.79/80 per dlr (59.29/30)
* 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.24 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.51 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.00/7.05 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India to announce bond auction for 160
billion rupees for week ended May 23.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's prime minister-to-be Narendra Modi was huddled in
discussions with close aides and advisers on Sunday, finalising
the names of people to join his cabinet and grappling with the
crucial decision of who will be his finance minister.
* Gold jewellery exports from India rose for a third
consecutive month in April as raw material supplies improved
after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed more banks to
import bullion.
* Hundreds of Indians thronged the leafy streets of New
Delhi on Saturday to greet Narendra Modi's triumphant march into
the capital after he decimated the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and the
ruling Congress party in the biggest election victory the
country has seen in 30 years.
* U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated new Indian
leader Narendra Modi on his election victory on Friday and
invited him to the White House, even though he was barred from
the country less than 10 years ago over massacres of Muslims.
* The fiscal and economic reforms taken by India's new
government in the next two to three months will have
"significant implications" on India's sovereign credit rating,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* State Bank of India's increased $554.5 million
three-year bullet loan has been allocated.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
58.81-84 59.34 59.29 58.77 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 16* $615.79 mln
Month-to-date $1.57 bln
Year-to-date** $6.82 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 16 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 15 $237.31 mln
Month-to-date $1.097 bln
Year-to-date $5.34 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 16
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 16
Foreign Banks -21.47 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.24 bln
Private Sector Banks 28.79 bln
Mutual Funds 11.41 bln
Others 18.46 bln
Primary Dealers -34.95 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 19 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest May 19 2934.78
(26 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 19 588.00
(2 States)
10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 539.16
For the detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 5
bids for 38.83 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo
auction, though which it injects cash into banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 412.51 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.29 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)