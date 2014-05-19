GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares trod water on Monday as investors looked to test a theory that the world's major central banks will continue to keep monetary policy easy and in some cases loosen further. * The euro got off to a relatively steady start on Monday after two punishing weeks as investors waited for fresh data before deciding on whether bears still hold the upper hand. * Brent crude oil rose on Friday to end nearly 2 percent higher on the week, boosted by concerns over output in Libya, where recently opened fields were closed again and clashes erupted in the east. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after unexpectedly better housing data pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy, pulling benchmark 10-year yields up from six-month lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,121.74 (up 0.9 pct) * NSE index 7,203 (up 1.12 pct) * Rupee 58.79/80 per dlr (59.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.51 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to announce bond auction for 160 billion rupees for week ended May 23. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's prime minister-to-be Narendra Modi was huddled in discussions with close aides and advisers on Sunday, finalising the names of people to join his cabinet and grappling with the crucial decision of who will be his finance minister. * Gold jewellery exports from India rose for a third consecutive month in April as raw material supplies improved after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed more banks to import bullion. * Hundreds of Indians thronged the leafy streets of New Delhi on Saturday to greet Narendra Modi's triumphant march into the capital after he decimated the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and the ruling Congress party in the biggest election victory the country has seen in 30 years. * U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated new Indian leader Narendra Modi on his election victory on Friday and invited him to the White House, even though he was barred from the country less than 10 years ago over massacres of Muslims. * The fiscal and economic reforms taken by India's new government in the next two to three months will have "significant implications" on India's sovereign credit rating, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday. LOANS/KEY DEALS * State Bank of India's increased $554.5 million three-year bullet loan has been allocated. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 58.81-84 59.34 59.29 58.77 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 16* $615.79 mln Month-to-date $1.57 bln Year-to-date** $6.82 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 16 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 15 $237.31 mln Month-to-date $1.097 bln Year-to-date $5.34 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 16 Foreign Banks -21.47 bln Public Sector Banks -2.24 bln Private Sector Banks 28.79 bln Mutual Funds 11.41 bln Others 18.46 bln Primary Dealers -34.95 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 19 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest May 19 2934.78 (26 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 19 588.00 (2 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 539.16 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 5 bids for 38.83 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, though which it injects cash into banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 412.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.29 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)