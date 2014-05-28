GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar
held near an eight-week peak against a basket of currencies,
spurred by upbeat U.S. economic data and yet another record
close for the S&P 500.
* The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up
on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on
Wall Street.
* Crude oil futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders took
profit after a long holiday weekend, with prices supported by
violence in Ukraine and expectations for a draw on U.S. crude
stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub.
* U.S. long-term bond prices rose for a second straight
session on Tuesday, boosted by a combination of month-end buying
by institutional investors and a relatively weak two-year
auction.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,549.51 (down 0.68 pct)
* NSE index 7,318 (down 0.56 pct)
* Rupee 59.04/05 per dlr (58.71/72)
* 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.67 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.16 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blunt
warning to old adversary Pakistan on his first day in the job on
Tuesday, telling his counterpart in a rare meeting that
Islamabad must prevent militants on its territory from attacking
India.
* India's central bank on Tuesday allowed importers to book
forward forex contracts up to 50 percent of the eligible limit
in an effort to facilitate greater hedging flexibility.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* Sterling Global Oil Resources plans to obtain standby
letters of credit totalling US$1.086bn. So far, the
Mauritius-domiciled subsidiary of India's Sandesara Group has
tied up SBLCs of about US$898m with eight Indian lenders at
10-year maturities
* Joint mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners DBS Bank and
ING have launched the US$150m financing backing the buyout of
the business process outsourcing subsidiary of Indian
conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo, according to sources.
* Yes Bank has hired Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs for its qualified institutional placement of up to
US$500m. Other banks are likely to join the transaction. The
placement may take please in the next week, but the final size
has not yet been decided.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 27* -$34.22 mln
Month-to-date $2.47 bln
Year-to-date** $7.72 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 27 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 26 $304.46 mln
Month-to-date $2.72 bln
Year-to-date $6.97 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 27
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 27
Foreign Banks 14.97 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.82 bln
Private Sector Banks -14.92 bln
Mutual Funds -5.20 bln
Others 2.43 bln
Primary Dealers 6.52 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 05.70%, 2014 Redemption May 28 87120.33
(19 States)
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
10.00% 2014 Redemption May 30 14738.15
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 177643.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
21 bids for 122.16 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 384.78 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)