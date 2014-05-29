GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares consolidated their recent gains on Thursday while global bond prices surged, pushing their yields to multi-month lows, both supported by expectations of easy monetary policy. * The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro. * U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as traders took profits ahead of a government inventory report that is expected to show a build in crude stocks, while Brent edged lower, propped up by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya. * Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes dropped to their lowest in nearly 11 months on Wednesday, undermined by falls in the German bond market following weak data and more month-end buying from institutional investors. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,556.09 (up 0.03 pct) * NSE index 7,329.65 (down 0.16 pct) * Rupee 58.93/94 per dlr (59.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.70/7.80 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt * Expiry of May equity derivative contracts * Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati, India's new civil aviation minister, takes charge on Thursday and has called a press conference at 4 PM IST (1030 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * Infosys Ltd president and board member B.G. Srinivas, seen by some investors as a candidate to take over as CEO, has resigned, becoming the latest senior manager to leave India's second-largest software services exporter. * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) aims to invest 540 billion rupees ($9.2 billion) by 2019 to raise its refining capacity by 81 percent. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Syndicate Bank (Baa3/BBB-) has brought the first US dollar credit to the G3 market since the new government came to power in India. With the order book already in excess of US$3.25bn by the close of Asia hours, investors' response appears healthy. * Housing Development Finance Corp has mandated Deutsche Bank and I-Sec PD on a minimum Rs8.5bn ($144m) one-year one-day bond sale. The bonds, having an unspecified greenshoe, will pay a coupon of 9.13%. * I-Sec PD is also solely arranging the Tata Sons' minimum Rs4bn dual-tranche sale as reported by IFR yesterday. The deal, which will settle on June 2, also has a greenshoe option. * India is expected to speed up stake sales in public companies, handing a welcome boost to the country's equity capital markets. Recent plans to sell stakes in SOEs, such as Indian Oil Corp, Neyveli Lignite Corp and Coal India, stalled when ministries that owned them opposed their disposal. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 28* -$48.54 mln Month-to-date $2.43 bln Year-to-date** $7.68 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 28 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 27 $285 mln Month-to-date $3 bln Year-to-date $7.25 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 28 Foreign Banks -9.56 bln Public Sector Banks 11.85 bln Private Sector Banks 3.53 bln Mutual Funds -4.94 bln Others 2.92 bln Primary Dealers 3.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 10.00% 2014 Redemption May 30 14738.15 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 177643.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 20 bids for 104.39 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 322.41 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)