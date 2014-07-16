GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks held steady on Wednesday as markets braced
for a data deluge from China, while a slide in oil prices to the
lowest in over three months was taken as a potential positive
for global growth.
* The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after
bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the Federal Reserve
that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve,
while strong inflation sent sterling to a six-year high.
* Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening
their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and
downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the global market was
heading into a near-term glut.
* The bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday,
absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the
U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a
pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated
interest rate increases.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25228.65 (up 0.89 pct)
* NSE index 7526.65 (up 0.97 pct)
* Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.07/08)
* 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.91 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.41 pct)
* Call money 8.50/8.60 (8.90/8.95 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India-Trade data for June - India is expected to release
the trade data for June anytime soon. There is no fixed time or
date for the data.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The five BRICS countries have not discussed coordinated
forex intervention in global markets, but it is an idea "worth
thinking about," India's central bank deputy governor Urjit
Patel told Reuters on Tuesday.
* India's top trade official said the government would not
block the world's first global trade deal over lack of progress
on food subsidy talks, clarifying New Delhi's stance after an
earlier threat to derail the deal.
KEY DEALS/MERGERS
* Rolta India is set to open gates for high-yield
bond sales from the country. The IT company has soft-sounded
investors on its US$300m 144A/Reg S deal likely to be launched
on Wednesday.
* Investors, however, might ask for more returns on the
potential benchmark bond offering of Global Cloud Xchange,
formerly Reliance Globalcom and ultimately owned by India's
unrated Reliance Communications.
* Tata Steel has mandated a dozen banks on its
potential US$1.2bn bond sale. The bond deal is part of the
refinancing of up to US$7bn for subsidiary Corus Group. Most of
the borrowing will be in loans.
* The Indian Government will decide next month on whether to
sell a 5 pct stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The
stake would be worth around US$3bn, based on the current market
cap and would be a firm statement of the government's intent to
pursue its divestment programme.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
60.38 60.45 60.27 60.40-44 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 15* - $565,500
Month-to-date** $1.38 bln
Year-to-date** $11.34 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 15 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 14 $122.87 mln
Month-to-date $1.74 bln
Year-to-date $12.16 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 15
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 14
Foreign Banks 6.64 bln
Public Sector Banks -8.66 bln
Private Sector Banks -9.05 bln
Mutual Funds -2.50 bln
Others -1.54 bln
Primary Dealers -10.29 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00
(2 States)
8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00
SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 30000.00
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 150 billion rupees July 16
Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said it set a cut-off rate of
8.15 percent at 3-day term repo auction. The weighted average
rate was at 8.18 pct.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 311.72 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.22 trln
rupees.
($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees)
