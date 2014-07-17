GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian equities gained on Thursday, lifted by another
record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent
lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy in light of a
stronger economy.
* The euro wallowed at five-month lows against the yen on
Thursday and held near a two-year trough on sterling, having
weakened broadly overnight in a move that should provide some
comfort to the European Central Bank.
* U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday, rebounding
from recent steep drops after government data showed the
country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week.
* U.S. benchmark Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday,
slipping back from an early boost delivered after data
suggesting the world's largest economy is on solid footing.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25549.72 (up 1.27 pct)
* NSE index 7624.40(up 1.3 pct)
* Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.12/13)
* 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.85 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.38 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct(8.50/60 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian states eager to kick-start major infrastructure
projects have proposed radical changes to land acquisition laws
that are blamed for stalling billions of dollars' worth of
roads, railways, ports and power installations.
KEY DEALS/MERGERS
* The local corporate bond markets has suffered another blow
barely two months after the local corporate bond market
recovered from a rule change. Bond sales of up to three years
have stopped after a tax change announced in the Union Budget
last week cut off a crucial investor base from these bond
offerings.
* Rolta India has put out guidance for an offering of
144A/Reg S US dollar five-year non-call three bonds at a yield
of mid-9%.
The issue size is expected to be US$200m-$300m. Its existing
US$200m 10.75% 2018s were quoted at 107/108 for a yield of
8.56%/8.26%.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
60.34 60.37 60.30 60.32-34 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 16* $103.63 mln
Month-to-date** $1.38 bln
Year-to-date** $11.34 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 16 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 16 $122.87 mln
Month-to-date $1.70 bln
Year-to-date $12.12 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 14
Foreign Banks -7.04 bln
Public Sector Banks 9.26 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.54 bln
Mutual Funds 6 bln
Others -1.29 bln
Primary Dealers -1.96 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00
(2 States)
8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00
SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 30000.00
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 57 bids for 213.13 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 311.22 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.23 trln
rupees.
($1 = 60.0200 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)