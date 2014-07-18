GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in Treasury yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. * The yen marched to a five-month high versus the euro and rallied against the dollar on Friday, as news of a Malaysian airliner being downed over Ukraine and escalating conflict in Gaza boosted the safe-haven currency. * U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine, dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow. * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as investors sought a safe haven after news a Malaysian passenger plane came down over eastern Ukraine, an area of increasing conflict between the government and pro-Moscow rebels. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25561.16 (up 0.04 pct) * NSE index 7640.45(up 0.2 pct) * Rupee 60.18/19 per dlr (60.12/13) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.39 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct(7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * TCS's consolidated net profit for the three months to June 30, its financial first quarter, rose to 50.58 billion rupees ($840.5 million) from 39.87 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said on Thursday. * India's central bank on Thursday issued draft guidelines for those seeking a license to set up a payments banks or a small bank, as part of its efforts to expand banking services to more businesses and poor households. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * The Reserve Bank of India has issued guidelines on the issuance of onshore senior bonds, providing access to a key source of long-term funding for Indian lenders. Bankers expect the first senior bond sale to hit the market soon. State-owned Andhra Bank is already working on a deal of up to Rs10bn, according to sources. * Rolta India has set final guidance for its offering of five-year non-call three 144A/Reg S bonds at a yield of 9.000%-9.125%, tighter than the revised indication of 9.25%, which was inside the initial thoughts of mid-9%. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.32 60.90 60.32 60.82-87 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 17* $317.71 mln Month-to-date** $1.49 bln Year-to-date** $11.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 17 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 16 $42.18 mln Month-to-date $1.75 bln Year-to-date $12.16 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 17 Foreign Banks -11.77 bln Public Sector Banks 11.33 bln Private Sector Banks 0.34 bln Mutual Funds 1.45 bln Others -3.59 bln Primary Dealers 2.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 18 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Thursday it would conduct a 7-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system. The reversal of the 4-day term repo will take place on July 25, the Reserve Bank of India said. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 315.22 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.28 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)