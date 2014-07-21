GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stock markets inched higher on Monday as investors
set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat
flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due
this week.
* The dollar got off to a steady start on Monday as some
calm returned to markets following an initial bout of risk
aversion stemming from a flare up in geopolitical
tensions.
* Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched their
first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk
after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine
and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza.
* U.S. Treasuries held steady on Friday, taking in stride a
weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment survey and holding
onto the safe-haven flows stemming from the escalation of
tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the last 24 hours.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,641.56 (up 0.31 pct)
* NSE index 7,663.90 (up 0.31 pct)
* Rupee 60.28/29 per dlr (60.18/19)
* 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (Unchanged)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (Unchanged)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (Unchanged)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Eleventh hour negotiations to win Indian approval for a
breakthrough global trade pact may not have succeeded in the end
despite initial signs of progress, sources involved in the
discussions said on Saturday.
KEY DEALS/MERGERS
* State-owned Bank of India has mandated four banks to
arrange its up to 15 billion rupees (US$249 mln) issue of Basel
III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. The rupee placement
will be BoI's first AT1 offering under the Basel III rules, and
the first in the local market from any state-owned Indian bank.
(IFR)
* Rolta India made an impressive comeback with a US$300
million 144A/Reg S five-year non-call three offering, a year
after its US$200m debut high-yield bond. The deal printed at a
reoffer yield of 9 percent, much lower than 10.875 percent on
the previous bond. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
60.51 60.62 60.55 60.52-55 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 18* $95.30 mln
Month-to-date** $1.80 bln
Year-to-date** $11.76 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 18 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 17 $135.94 mln
Month-to-date $1.88 bln
Year-to-date $12.30 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 18
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 18
Foreign Banks -13.12 bln
Public Sector Banks 24.29 bln
Private Sector Banks 16.44 bln
Mutual Funds -1.75 bln
Others 2.54 bln
Primary Dealers -28.41 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76
(27 States)
SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 21 115.85
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 21 60.81
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 907.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 20.68
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 32.77
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 214.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 429.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 1182.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 430.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75
(3 States)
===========================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
State loans At least 105.50 bln rupees July 22
Tbills 150 bln rupees July 23
LIQUIDITY
* India's central bank said on Friday it accepted all 51
bids for 206.05 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its three-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 238.82 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.32 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)