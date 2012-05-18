MUMBAI May 18 India's main stock indexes sharply cut earlier losses to edge higher on Friday after better-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India relieved concerns about non-performing loans and credit growth in the lending sector.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.25 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 1.6 percent.

The 50-share NSE index gained 0.27 percent.

SBI shares rose 3.3 percent after India's biggest lender reported net profit surged from a year earlier on the back of a sharp drop in provisions for bad loans and strong credit demand.

The NSE bank index rose 1.1 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank added 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)