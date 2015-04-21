(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, April 21 The Indian rupee fell to a
three-and-a-half month low on Tuesday and stocks sank to their
lowest in nearly four weeks on concerns about foreign outflows
after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's $3.6 billon share sale
in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
Daiichi Sankyo began the sale late on Monday, according to a
person directly involved in the deal and a marketing term sheet
seen by Reuters.
Worries over retrospective taxation on foreign portfolio
investors prompted them to sell stocks worth 15.07 billion
rupees ($239.93 million) on Monday, also weighing on sentiment.
"Daiichi's share sale is having some impact but the
underlying trend has weakened due to equity-led worries around
Jan-March earnings and retrospective taxes on profits of foreign
investors," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback
Forex.
The rupee should trade between 62.50 to 63.80 in the near
term, he added.
The partially convertible rupee pared some of its
earlier losses to trade at 62.85/86 after earlier falling to
63.1550 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8.
However, it was not clear whether the entire $3.6 billion in
the Daiichi deal would flow out of India or if some of the money
would be reinvested with domestic investors including Sun
Pharma.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.1 percent
after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent to its lowest since
March 30.
Sun Pharma shares slumped as much as 10.9 percent, heading
towards their biggest daily fall since June 2009.
The stock was down 8.5 percent at 0751 GMT.
