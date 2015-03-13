MUMBAI, March 13 Shares in Indian insurance
companies surged at pre-open trade on Friday after the country's
parliament passed a bill proposing to increase overseas
investment limit in the sector.
Max India gains 5.6 percent, Reliance Capital
added 4.2 percent while Exide Industries
surged 3.9 percent at pre-open.
Lawmakers in the upper house agreed to increase the foreign
investment limit in insurers firms to 49 percent from 26 percent
after the opposition Congress party supported the bill that was
cleared by the lower house last week.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)