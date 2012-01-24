MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields
and overnight indexed swap rates fell sharply after the central
bank unexpectedly cut banks' cash reserve ratio to 5.50 percent
from 6 percent, while keeping its key repo rate steady at 8.5
percent.
At 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond
yield was at 8.08 percent, down 4 basis points
from its level before the decision was announced.
The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 4
basis points to 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate
slid 7 bps to 7.86 percent.
India's main share index extended gains immediately
after the RBI's decision, while the rupee was little
changed at 50.04/05 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)