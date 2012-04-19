Short-term rates have fallen to take into the account the sharp easing undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India, but tight cash conditions kept cash rates above the new repo rate of 8 percent.

Interbank call money rates eased to 8.25/8.30 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent, but still remain above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

Traders say these rates will remain above the lending rate by 20-25 basis points in the near-term given the clear signs of liquidity shortages. Borrowing under RBI's repo facility rose to 1.03 trillion rupees on Thursday, well above central bank comfort levels.

Meanwhile, the yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark has eased 45 basis points in the two sessions to April 18.

Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Rafael Nam)