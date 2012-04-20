MUMBAI, April 20 India's inter-bank call money rate rose marginally on Friday, though sentiment improved somewhat after liquidity conditions eased sharply.

Repo borrowings on Friday dropped to 688.1 billion rupees from 1.03 trillion rupees on Thursday, closer to the central bank's comfort zone.

The three-day call rates ended at 8.30/40 percent from Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent.

However, that is still above the repo rate of 8.00 percent, despite this week's aggressive rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, and traders said there would need to be more signs of easing liquidity before any significant falls.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was unchanged at Thursday's close of 9.25 percent.

Volume in the call money market was 281.12 billion rupees, compared with 282.12 billion rupees on Thursday, while the weighted average rate was 8.29 percent versus 8.25 percent previously.

Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell sharply to 214.27 billion rupees versus 491.15 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.54 percent, lower than 7.98 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 245.82 billion rupees from 134.86 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.96 percent from 7.98 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)