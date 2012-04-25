MUMBAI, April 25 India's inter-bank call rate rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, as the liquidity deficit remained high because of a continued supply of debt sales.

The central bank auctioned 140 billion rupees of T-bills on Wednesday, and will also sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, as part of the government's heavy borrowing plans for the first half of the fiscal year started in April.

Liquidity remains tight, with Reserve Bank of India saying on Wednesday repo borrowings rose to 1.18 trillion rupees from 1.1 trillion rupees on Tuesday, well above the central bank's comfort zone.

India's inter-bank call rate clawed up to close higher at 8.40/8.45 pct, from Tuesday's close of 8.35/8.40 pct, and has now gained 10 basis points over the past two sessions.

The call rate has steadily gained since hitting a low of 8.20 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's cut the repo rat to 8.00 percent on April 17.

Volume in the call money market was 294.95 billion rupees, compared with 340.63 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.40 percent versus 8.39 percent previously.

Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell to 344.38 billion rupees versus 366.72 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.11 percent, lower than 8.12 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 156.07 billion rupees from 182.45 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.15 percent from 8.12 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Rafael Nam)