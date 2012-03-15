* Bond yields, swaps up after RBI keeps rates on hold

* Bank stocks also hit, drives indexes down

* Federal budget on Friday now key to market outlook

MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates advanced on Thursday, while banking stocks fell, after the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged, dashing some of the bets that the central bank would surprise markets with a cut in the repo rate.

Though analysts had largely expected the RBI to stay on hold, especially on the eve of the federal budget report, a mixed picture from inflation data the previous day had some traders cautiously positioning for a surprise move from the central bank.

The government's budgetary stance for the next fiscal year Starting April 1, as well as the impact on subsidies from oil prices, will now be key in setting market expectations about how soon the RBI can afford to cut interest rates.

"The central bank wants to wait and see what the government does on the fiscal management front in the budget tomorrow," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

"The rate cut will come once the RBI becomes comfortable with the fiscal situation as well as the oil prices."

At 12:05 p.m. (0635 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.36 percent, up 6 basis points (bps) from its level before the data was released.

Only a week ago, bond yields were at near six-week highs before the RBI delivered a surprise cut in the cash reserve ratio to inject liquidity into the banking sector.

Yields could continue to gain towards those levels should the government announce big borrowing plans on Friday, especially as the expected liquidity from the CRR move could reduce bond purchases via open market operations.

A Reuters poll this month indicated analysts expect the government to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting in April.

"The bond market will temporarily bounce to 8.30 percent, and then get sold off. I maintain my projection of the 10-year yield to be around 8.47 percent by March-end," said Ashish Vaidya, head of interest rates at UBS in Mumbai.

"We are likely to see huge supply of bonds, and probably without the OMOs, because liquidity deficit should start getting adequate."

Swaps rates also advanced, with the benchmark five-year swap rate up 8 bps to 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate rose 8 bps to 8.12 percent.

Indian shares fell further after the rate announcement, led by banking stocks that have rallied since the CRR cut on Friday, with hopes for growth-boosting rate cuts also aiding the gains.

Among lenders, ICICI Bank dropped 2.6 percent, contributing to a 1.6 percent fall in the 50-share Nifty index .

The main 30-share BSE index was down 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)