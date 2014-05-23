Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
MUMBAI May 23 The Indian rupee hit a fresh 11-month high of 58.3650 per dollar on Friday, tracking stronger domestic shares and following gains in Asian markets on improved risk appetite globally.
The rupee was at 58.3825/4000 at 0349 GMT, after gaining to 58.3650, a level last seen on June 18. It had closed at 58.4675/4775 on Thursday.
However, traders said they expect the Reserve Bank of India to buy dollars and stem the rupee's rise. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.