MUMBAI Aug 22 The Indian rupee extended falls to a new low of 65.50 to the dollar as heavy demand from importers along with weak domestic equities continued to weigh on sentiment.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 65.36/42 per dollar at 11:22 a.m. (0552 GMT), 2.1 percent below its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)