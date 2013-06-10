MUMBAI, June 10 The Indian government will
continue to take measures to curb the current account deficit
and does not want the rupee to be volatile, local television
channels reported on Monday quoting Raghuram Rajan, chief
economic adviser at the finance ministry.
New Delhi will keep taking medium-term steps to ease rupee
volatility, Rajan said.
The rupee fell to a record low of 57.76 on Monday as the
dollar gained on data showing China's economy is fast losing
momentum and after a report showed a reasonably healthy pace of
U.S. job creation in May, renewing expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve might curb its asset purchases later this year.
