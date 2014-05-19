BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says appoints Alex Caraco as CEO
* Mark mendel rotates from ceo role to new position as head of strategy
MUMBAI May 19 The Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 58.47, which was the rupee's strongest level in 11 months, three traders said.
The rupee trading at 58.52/53 per dollar by 0359 GMT, off its session high of 58.47, its highest since June 18. The currency closed at 58.79/80 on Friday.
The rupee had gained at open on expectations of continued robust foreign buying in domestic shares and debt after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the country's elections.
A trader with a brokerage expects the USD/INR pair to be in a 58.50 to 58.70 range during the session. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, March 21 Dutch bank ING Groep on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, the first bank to offload its debt from the project, which faced fierce opposition from Native Americans and environmental groups.
* Campaign to focus on changes implemented since sales scandal