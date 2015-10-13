Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, posting a second consecutive losing session as software stocks remained under pressure a day after Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) trimmed its U.S. dollar revenue growth guidance.

Infosys fell 2.09 percent, adding to its 3.8 percent loss on Monday. But Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS), which is expected to report earnings later in the day, gained 0.23 percent after earlier falling to as much as 1 percent.

The broader Nifty lost 0.15 percent to end at 8,131.70. The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.21 percent to end at 26,846.53.

Both indexes had hit their highest intraday level since Aug. 21 on Monday before sliding for two consecutive sessions.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)