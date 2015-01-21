BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian shares edged higher, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day and gaining for the fifth straight session, as blue-chips rose on hopes of additional monetary policy easing, while strong regional markets also helped.
Shares also benefitted on hopes of economic and fiscal reforms after the government said it would unveil its 2015/16 budget on Feb. 28.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.36 percent to 28,888.86. The index rose as much as 0.6 percent to hit a record high of 28,958.10.
The broader NSE index rose 0.39 percent to 8,729.50, after gaining as much as 0.53 percent earlier in the day to hit an all-time high of 8,741.85. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
NEW YORK, March 29 Trading volume for emerging market debt rose 9 percent last year to $5.167 trillion, according to a survey of 45 leading investment and commercial banks in 90 emerging market countries.