MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian shares ended higher, hitting record highs for the third straight day and gaining for the sixth consecutive session, led by blue-chip stocks tracking firm regional trends on hopes the European Central Bank would unveil large scale quantitative easing later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.41 percent at 29,006.02 points. Earlier in the day, it advanced as much as 0.59 percent to hit a record high of 29,060.41.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.37 percent at 8,761.40 points. The index made a all-time high of 8,774.15 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)