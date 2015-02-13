MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian shares rose for a fourth
consecutive day on Friday, as State Bank of India surged after
bad loans rose only slightly in the previous quarter, with
sentiment also underpinned by stable consumer inflation data and
stronger global markets.
India's NSE index was up 1.7 percent for the week, snapping
two consecutive weeks of falls, after data this week was revised
sharply upwards.
Hopes about the economy were further buoyed after data on
Thursday showed India's retail inflation stayed well below the
central bank's target, bolstering prospects for further interest
rate cuts.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.01 percent higher
at 29,094.93 points.
The NSE index gained 1.08 percent to 8,805.50 points
Gains tracked a rally in Asian shares that sent the MSCI
Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan up 1.5
percent.
Shares in State Bank of India closed 7.97 percent
higher, its biggest single-day gain since May 23, 2014.
The lender said on Friday its bad loans as a percentage of
total loans were 4.9 percent for the three months to Dec. 31,
compared with 4.89 percent a quarter earlier. Analysts had
expected the number to be higher.
For midday report, see
For stocks on the move, see
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)