MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.26 percent on Wednesday after a day of see-sawing, as investors digested results from the country's IT industry leader Tata Consultancy Services and a potential share buyback from heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 43.12 points lower at 16,422.93, with 20 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.43 percent at 4,945.70 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)