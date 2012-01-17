MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian shares rose as much as 1.1 percent in early trade on Tuesday as investors eyed above-forecast GDP growth in China and positive domestic inflation trends, ahead of quarterly results from market heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose as much as 4 percent after the software services company said its net profit for the quarter to end-December rose 43 percent.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.14 percent at 16,371.32, with all but one of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.08 percent at 4,927.15. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)