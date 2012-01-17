MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian shares rose as much
as 1.1 percent in early trade on Tuesday as investors eyed
above-forecast GDP growth in China and positive domestic
inflation trends, ahead of quarterly results from market
heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services.
HCL Technologies Ltd rose as much as 4 percent
after the software services company said its net profit for the
quarter to end-December rose 43 percent.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 1.14 percent at 16,371.32, with all but one of
its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.08 percent at
4,927.15.
