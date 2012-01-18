MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian shares erased opening gains on Wednesday, while market heavyweight Reliance Industries rallied as much as 4.1 percent after the company said its board would consider on Jan. 20 a share buyback.

Essar Oil fell as much as 20 percent after India's Supreme Court passed a ruling late on Tuesday that means the refiner will no longer be able to defer payment of a sales tax.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was flat 16,460.28 after opening up 0.3 percent, with 14 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent at 4,951.00. (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)