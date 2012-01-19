BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian shares climbed more than 1 percent early on Thursday, joining a rally across Asia after moves by the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Bharti Airtel fell more than 2 percent after a 10.67 billion rupee ($210 million) tax demand by the government. The company, which operates telecoms services in 19 countries across Asia and Africa, said it would challenge in court the tax demand over payments to international telecoms operators.
At 9:21 a.m. (0351 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.18 percent at 16,648.61, with all but one of its components trading higher.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.15 percent at 5,013.80. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10