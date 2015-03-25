MUMBAI, March 25 India's BSE index fell to its lowest closing level in nearly two and a half months on Wednesday as caution ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives and the end of the fiscal year hit blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro.

The index fell for a sixth straight session and closed down 0.18 percent at 28,111.83, its lowest close since Jan. 15.

The broader NSE index ended lower 0.14 percent at 8,530.80, the lowest close since Feb. 9.

Shares in Larsen & Toubro fell 2.4 pct. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)