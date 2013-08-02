MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, marking their eighth consecutive session of falls as Power Grid Corp fell after saying it would sell new shares to raise funds, while banks and consumer good companies extended recent falls.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended down 0.8 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.86 percent.

Both indexes posted their worst week since the week ended March 22.

Power Grid Corp of India Ltd slumped 11.5 percent after saying it would issue 694.5 million new shares in a secondary share offering, worth 71.43 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) as Thursday's close.

State-run banks continued recent falls on asset quality concern, while Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgraded public sector lenders Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India on worries about market-to-market losses on their bond portfolios.

Meanwhile consumer goods shares retreated further from record highs hit last month. ITC fell 1.9 percent. ($1 = 60.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)