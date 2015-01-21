* BSE index gains 0.4 pct, NSE index up 0.27 pct
* Rate-sensitive stocks gain; Bank Nifty hits record high
MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
hitting their all-time highs for the second consecutive session
as interest rate-sensitive stocks extended a recent rally on
hopes of additional monetary policy easing, while firmer
regional markets also helped.
Asian shares hit a six-week high as investors counted on the
European Central Bank to unveil a stimulus drive at its meeting
on Thursday.
Overseas investors bought shares worth a net 12.78 billion
rupees ($207.64 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
showed, buying for a fourth consecutive session. Foreign
investors have bought a net $518.5 million in Indian shares so
far this year, exchange and regulatory data showed.
"There are no negatives now. We are all waiting for the
budget. However, there could be some reform measures in between
- especially in the banking space," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.4 percent to
28,800.39 at 0708 GMT. It hit a fresh high of 28,958.10 earlier,
surpassing the intraday high touched on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index gained 0.27 percent to
8,719.20, after hitting an all-time high of 8,741.85 earlier in
the session, also its second consecutive record high.
Interest rate-sensitive stocks gained after the Reserve Bank
of India's surprise rate cut last week raised expectations of
the start of a monetary easing cycle. The NSE's bank sub-index
gained 1 percent to hit a record high at 19,964.95.
State Bank of India gained 2.6 percent while Punjab
National Bank added 2.1 percent.
For stocks on the move, see
($1 = 61.5500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)