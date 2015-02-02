* BSE index down 0.63 pct, NSE index falls 0.56 pct
* Banking stocks fall
MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian shares fell on Monday,
continuing their retreat from record highs hit last week as
lenders extended falls after disappointing earnings, while
caution prevailed a day before the central bank's policy review.
Sentiment also weakened after the HSBC Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showed
growth in Indian factory activity slipped in January from
December's two-year high.
But traders cited little impact from GDP revision. India
revised up its economic growth to 6.9 percent from 4.7 percent
in the fiscal year to March 2014 on Friday after the government
changed the formula to measure the economy.
"We expect volatility to increase in the coming days ahead
of the budget. Markets have moved up sharply and so, expect some
sort of correction. However, the momentum is not being lost, but
it's retarding," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at
IndiaNivesh.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.63 percent to
29,000.33. It had risen to 29,844.16 on Friday, hitting a record
high for a seventh session out of eight, before closing lower
for the day.
The broader NSE index fell 0.56 percent to 8,760
after hitting an all-time high of 8,996.60 in the previous
session.
Banking shares extended their falls from Friday after Bank
of Baroda increased bad debt provisions, raising
concerns about asset quality in the sector.
HDFC Bank was down 1 percent. State Bank of India
fell 0.9 percent.
Caution also prevailed ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's
policy review. The central bank is expected to keep interest
rates on hold after unexpectedly easing monetary policy last
month although some analysts expect a potential rate cut.
Among other decliners, Bajaj Auto was down 2.1
percent after its January sales fell 9 percent, lagging
expectations of 5.9 percent growth.
However, among the gainers, Adani Enterprises Ltd
surged as much as 5.6 percent after the company unveiled a
wide-ranging restructuring of its businesses on Friday in a move
designed to make it easier for the group to expand its mining,
ports and power operations.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)