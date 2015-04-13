* BSE index up 0.48 pct; NSE index gains 0.49 pct
* Indexes are heading towards highest close since March 5
MUMBAI, April 13 Indian shares are headed for
their highest close in six weeks with the NSE index gaining for
the seventh straight session led by blue-chips such as Larsen
and Toubro, which gained after signing an agreement
with France's Areva for nuclear power projects.
Overall sentiment remained positive as markets across the
region gained as weak Chinese trade data intensified
expectations for more economic stimulus measures from Beijing.
Investors will keenly watch consumer inflation numbers, due
later in the day. Consumer prices likely rose to
5.5 percent in March from a year earlier compared with
February's 5.37 percent, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
Corporate earnings, expected to start this week, will be the
next medium-term trigger for the markets, analysts said.
"I think markets will trade in a range with a positive bias.
Earnings and policy decisions will continue to be the key
drivers. We are bullish, especially in infrastructure and power
sectors," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at
KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.48 percent while
the broader NSE index gained 0.49 percent.
Both indexes are heading towards their highest close since
March 5.
Infrastructure stocks such as Larsen and Toubro led the
gains. L&T gained 1.9 percent after it signed an MoU with
France's Areva SA for the Jaitapur nuclear power
plant in Maharashtra.
Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 2.6
percent after it said it commissioned a 600 MW thermal power
project in Chhattisgarh.
Shares in NMDC gained as much as 3.1 percent after
India's largest investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India
(LIC), raised stake to 10.12 percent.
However, Gail India Ltd fell 2.8 percent after
Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "underperform" from
"neutral".
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)