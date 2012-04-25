MOVES-HSBC appoints Ian Stuart to lead British retail bank
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian bond yields rose, while the rupee and stocks fell after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its outlook on the country to "negative" sparking fears it would lead to an actual ratings downgrade.
India's 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 8.63 percent, while the rupee fell to 52.64 against the dollar from 52.48 before the action.
Domestic stocks were also hit, with the main BSE index down 0.9 percent.
(Reporting By Mumbai Markets; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
