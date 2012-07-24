BRIEF-KSL Holdings bhd says Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 mln rgt vs 63.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 million rgt versus 63.7 million rgt
MUMBAI, July 24 Indian shares rose on Tuesday in volatile trading, snapping two sessions of falls after Hindustan Unilever surged to a record on robust earnings, although Wipro dropped after the software services exporter issued a subdued earnings forecast.
Hindustan Unilever rose 7.6 percent touching a record high of 477.75 rupees, a day after reporting April-June quarterly earnings that handily beat estimates.
However, Wipro Ltd, fell 3.1 percent after issuing on Tuesday subdued guidance for its main IT services business.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.24 percent to 16,918.08 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.2 percent to end at 5128.20 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 million rgt versus 63.7 million rgt
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira