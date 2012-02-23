BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.5 percent lower on Thursday as investors booked profits on expiry of monthly derivatives.
The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 88.8 points to 18,056.45, with 22 of its components in the red.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,483.3. (Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: