MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.5 percent lower on Thursday as investors booked profits on expiry of monthly derivatives.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 88.8 points to 18,056.45, with 22 of its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,483.3. (Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)