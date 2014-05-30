BRIEF-Halk Bankasi proposes to pay 0.173962 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016
MUMBAI May 30 Indian shares fell on Friday to mark their first weekly fall in four, as blue-chips such as State Bank of India declined after foreign investors sold shares for a fourth consecutive session, while caution was also seen ahead of GDP data and the central bank's policy review.
State Bank of India fell 2.7 percent while ICICI Bank fell 2 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.07 percent lower at 24,217.34 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.08 percent down at 7,229.95 points. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)
ANKARA, March 20 A strike at Turkey's Akbank has been postponed by 60 days by the Turkish cabinet on Monday, the government said in its Official Gazette.
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points