Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MUMBAI, July 1 Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday and were not far from a record high hit last month as automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surged after stronger monthly sales, while strong foreign buying also underpinned sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.4 percent higher at 25,516.35 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.38 percent to 7,640.15 points.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki provisionally surged 5.87 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.