MUMBAI, July 1 Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday and were not far from a record high hit last month as automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surged after stronger monthly sales, while strong foreign buying also underpinned sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.4 percent higher at 25,516.35 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.38 percent to 7,640.15 points.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki provisionally surged 5.87 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)