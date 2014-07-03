BRIEF-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 3 Indian shares fell slightly on Thursday, retreating from record highs earlier in the session, as investors snapped a powerful four-day rally by booking profits in recent outperformers such as Hindalco Industries .
Trading was marred after exchange operator BSE Ltd, which operates the benchmark BSE index, suffered around a three-hour trading halt because of a network outage.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.07 percent to end at 25,823.75 points after earlier hitting a record high at 25,999.08 points.
The broader NSE index fell 0.13 percent and ended at a provisional 7,714.80 points after earlier hitting a record high at 7,754.65 points. The index had gained 3.1 percent over the previous four sessions.
Hindalco shares fell 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM)
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
* Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure appoints dave spencer as managing director
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)