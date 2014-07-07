BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
MUMBAI, July 7 India's NSE index rose to a third consecutive record high, while the benchmark BSE surpassed 26,000 points, riding on gains in technology stocks ahead of Infosys Ltd's earnings and hopes of a fiscally prudent budget later this week.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.53 percent higher at 26,100.08 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.46 percent higher at 7,787.15.
Infosys provisionally gained 2.98 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.