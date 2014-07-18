BRIEF-Banca Generali appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO
* Appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, July 18 Indian shares edged higher on Friday, gaining for a fourth consecutive session, after better-than-expected earnings from Tata Consultancy Services sparked a rally in IT stocks and offset global concerns over the downing of an airliner in Ukraine.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.31 percent higher at 25,641.56 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.27 percent at 7,661 points.
Shares in Tata Consultancy Services provisionally closed 2.65 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, March 20 Stone Milliner, one of Europe's best-performing hedge funds that bets on macroeconomic events, lost 2.1 percent in the first two months of 2017, its worst start to a year, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.
* Adage Capital Partners GP LLC reports 5.85 percent passive stake in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc as of March 10 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mN2mmc Further company coverage: