MUMBAI Aug 12 India's benchmark BSE index posted its biggest daily gain since June 6, gaining for a second consecutive session after Tata Motors Ltd raised confidence about corporate earnings by saying it had tripled its net profit in the April-June quarter.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.4 percent to end at 25,880.77 points. The broader NSE index rose 1.3 percent to end at a provisional 7,727.05 points, its biggest daily percentage gain since June 30.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally rose 6.2 percent, marking its biggest single day gain since Sept. 10. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)