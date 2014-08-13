Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian shares edged higher for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as a weak rupee boosted technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd although broader gains were capped after disappointing earnings from blue-chips including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd .
The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.14 percent to 25,918.09, while the broader NSE index ended 0.16 percent at 7,739.55.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd provisionally closed 6.51 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)