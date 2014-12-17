Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday as volatility in global markets raised fears of foreign selling, although indexes cut early losses of more than 1 percent as state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India bought shares aggressively.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.27 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent lower.
LIC, a powerful market player in India that has been known to support markets at times of vulnerability, was seen buying in banks, software services and defensive stocks, traders said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)