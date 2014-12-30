MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian shares ended flat on
Tuesday as weaker regional shares offset optimism over
additional reforms a day after the government passed an
executive order to ease land-acquisition rules.
Monday's announcement could kick-start hundreds of billions
of dollars worth of stalled projects, and comes after separate
orders were passed to implement coal and insurance reforms.
However, weak sentiment across the region on a sharp selloff
in commodities overnight and political uncertainty in Greece
left investors hesitant to take big bets.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.03 percent at
27,403.54 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02
higher percent at 8,248.25 points.
Infrastructure stocks gained with Larsen and Toubro
adding 0.5 percent while Lanco Infratech
rose 4.3 percent.
However, energy firms fell as Brent crude fell to a
5-1/2 year low below $57 a barrel. Reliance Industries
closed down 1.9 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp
ended down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)