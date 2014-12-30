MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday as weaker regional shares offset optimism over additional reforms a day after the government passed an executive order to ease land-acquisition rules.

Monday's announcement could kick-start hundreds of billions of dollars worth of stalled projects, and comes after separate orders were passed to implement coal and insurance reforms.

However, weak sentiment across the region on a sharp selloff in commodities overnight and political uncertainty in Greece left investors hesitant to take big bets.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.03 percent at 27,403.54 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 higher percent at 8,248.25 points.

Infrastructure stocks gained with Larsen and Toubro adding 0.5 percent while Lanco Infratech rose 4.3 percent.

However, energy firms fell as Brent crude fell to a 5-1/2 year low below $57 a barrel. Reliance Industries closed down 1.9 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended down 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)