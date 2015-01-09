MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian shares edged higher for a second consecutive session on Friday on the back of a 5 percent gain in Infosys Ltd after its December-quarter earnings beat estimates.

However, indexes posted their biggest weekly falls in four weeks after shares slumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, as a continued slide in oil prices roiled emerging markets.

Shares in Infosys, the No. 2 software exporter, closed 5.12 percent higher, its biggest single-day gain since Oct. 10, after posting market beating quarterly earnings and maintaining its sales growth outlook for the year.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.67 percent higher at 27,458.38. The index fell 1.54 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index gained 0.61 percent to 8,284.50, but fell 1.3 percent for the week. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)