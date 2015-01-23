MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian shares ended higher,
hitting record highs for the fourth straight day, led by
blue-chip stocks, tracking a global rally after the European
Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme
that buoyed investors' risk appetite.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.94 percent to
29,278.84 after marking a record high of 29,408.73. The index
gained 4.1 percent for the week.
The broader NSE index closed up 0.85 percent at
8,835.60 after hitting an all-time high of 8,866.40 earlier in
the session. It closed 3.8 percent for the week.
Both the indexes gained for the seventh consecutive session.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)