MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian shares ended higher, hitting record highs for the fourth straight day, led by blue-chip stocks, tracking a global rally after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme that buoyed investors' risk appetite.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.94 percent to 29,278.84 after marking a record high of 29,408.73. The index gained 4.1 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.85 percent at 8,835.60 after hitting an all-time high of 8,866.40 earlier in the session. It closed 3.8 percent for the week.

Both the indexes gained for the seventh consecutive session.

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)