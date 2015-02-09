MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian shares fell over 1.5
percent on Monday, falling for a seventh consecutive session, as
exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing electoral
defeat in Delhi, raising concerns that the government may not
gain control in the upper house of the parliament.
The anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party, or Common People's
Party, is likely to win 38 seats in the 70-seat New Delhi
assembly, according to the average of four opinion polls
released on Saturday after the voting had ended.
Falls also tracked weak corporate earnings, lower Asian
shares and caution ahead of gross domestic product data, due at
05:30 p.m, for the first half of fiscal 2014/15 that will use a
new method to recalculate growth.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.7 percent, marking
its biggest daily fall since Jan. 6, while the NSE index
ended 1.56 percent lower.
The falls matched a seven-day losing streak in November
2013. Larsen and Toubro fell 6.6 percent after its
quarterly profit lagged estimates while it also reduced order
book growth outlook.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)