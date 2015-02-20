BRIEF-Narendra Investments (Delhi) declares dividend of 25 paise per equity share
* Says declared maiden dividend 25 paise per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian shares fell on Friday to snap a seven-day winning streak, weighed down by a 3.2 percent decline in Reliance Industries and as sentiment for blue chips was hit after foreign investors sold index derivatives.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.78 percent for the day, while it gained 0.47 percent for the week.
The broader NSE index ended 0.69 percent lower but marked a weekly gain of 0.32 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Ceo steven tanger's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2p0sBWO) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue and allotment of shares worth up to 4.18 billion rupees to India government on preferential basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2o9F2SU Further company coverage: