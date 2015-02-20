MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian shares fell on Friday to snap a seven-day winning streak, weighed down by a 3.2 percent decline in Reliance Industries and as sentiment for blue chips was hit after foreign investors sold index derivatives.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.78 percent for the day, while it gained 0.47 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.69 percent lower but marked a weekly gain of 0.32 percent.

For midday report, see

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)