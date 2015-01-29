MUMBAI Jan 29 India's NSE index gained 0.4
percent, rising for a tenth consecutive session, its longest
winning streak since September 2007, as shares of capital goods
firms rose ahead of the fiscal budget next month and oil
retailers benefited from a slump in crude prices.
The gains, late in the session, helped the indexes recover
from earlier declines when Coal India fell as much as
5.1 percent on concerns the government's stake sale, due on
Friday, would be at a discount to the stock's current market
price.
The NSE index rose 0.43 percent to 8,952.35. The
index gained in each of the ten trading sessions since the
Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut interest rates before
markets opened on Jan. 15.
That is the longest streak since the 11 days of gains from
Sept. 18 to Oct. 3, 2007.
Still, the NSE failed to reach a record high as it did in
each of the previous six sessions.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.41 percent to
29,681.77.
Capital good shares gained on expectations the sector would
benefit from action taken by the government at its fiscal budget
due on Feb. 28.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 3.1 percent.
Oil retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corp gained
3.9 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corp added 6.6
percent after crude hit a near six-year low.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)