MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian shares fell for the fifth
straight day to a two-week low on Thursday, dragged down by
explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp after a
fall in crude prices, while subduded markets across the region
also dampend sentiment.
However, losses were limited as technology stocks advanced
after Cognizant Technologies forecast a pick-up in annual
revenue growth, while a strong response to HDFC Bank's
$1.6 billion share offering also bolstered sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.11 percent lower
at 28,850.97 points, while the broader NSE index fell
0.14 percent to 8,711.70 points.
Oil explorers fell with ONGC down 3.2 percent and Cairn
India Ltd closing down 2.7 percent after oil prices
fell on Thursday, extending big losses logged in the previous
session.
Lenders also fell, with ICICI Bank down 2.6
percent, falling for the sixth straight session after its
earnings fell short of some analysts' expectations, while Indian
Overseas Bank fell 9.8 percent after its bad loans
surged.
